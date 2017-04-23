“Love The Life You Live” Campaign – Mercer County

Advertisement



Following the theme of taking care of our earth, the city of Bluefield Public Works, and Parks & Recreation staff are partnering with the Four Seasons recovery point to conduct a city-wide clean up as part of the Mercer County “Love Where You Live” campaign this coming Monday, April 24th.

Multiple teams will be cleaning up the East River Mountain overlook, route 52 from Bluefield State College to Airport Road intersection, in all city neighborhood parks and Grassy Branch Road. Crews will begin the clean up at 8 a.m. and will wrap things up around 3 p.m.

