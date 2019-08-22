Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Deputies: Louisiana Man Drowns in New River
FeaturedNewsWatch

Deputies: Louisiana Man Drowns in New River

Terell BaileyBy Aug 21, 2019, 21:36 pm

50
0

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Louisana man is dead after drowning in the New River in Gauley Bridge.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said it happened Wednesday afternoon around 3:00. Witnesses on scene told investigators the 18-year-old man fell into the water near the train bridge and never resurfaced.

Members of the Fayette County swift water rescue team were unable to immediately locate the victim.  Roughly four hours after the victim fell into the water, divers found him 36 ft deep.

This incident is believed to have been an accident.

WV DNR officers and Beaver Fire Department assisted with the rescue mission. The victim’s name is not being released.

Previous PostWashington Gov. Jay Inslee says he's ending presidential bid
Terell Bailey

Bio Coming Soon

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X