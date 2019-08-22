Deputies: Louisiana Man Drowns in New River

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A Louisana man is dead after drowning in the New River in Gauley Bridge.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said it happened Wednesday afternoon around 3:00. Witnesses on scene told investigators the 18-year-old man fell into the water near the train bridge and never resurfaced.

Members of the Fayette County swift water rescue team were unable to immediately locate the victim. Roughly four hours after the victim fell into the water, divers found him 36 ft deep.

This incident is believed to have been an accident.

WV DNR officers and Beaver Fire Department assisted with the rescue mission. The victim’s name is not being released.