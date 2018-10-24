Search
Lottery official: More casinos work to get sports betting
Lottery official: More casinos work to get sports betting

Daniella HankeyBy Oct 24, 2018, 08:06 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia lottery official says more casinos are working to start offering sports betting.

Lottery Deputy Director Doug Buffington told Lottery Commission members Tuesday that the Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack and Resort in Chester has paid the $100,000 annual licensing fee.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Mardi Gras Casino and Resort and Wheeling Island will soon conduct field tests of sports betting equipment.

 

The only two casinos offering sports betting so far are Hollywood Casino and The Greenbrier.

West Virginia collected more than $198,000 from sports betting wagers in September. That is 10 percent of the revenue that casinos earned from sports betting.

Daniella Hankey

