Looking to get scared? Then head to the Haunted Coal Mine

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Halloween is approaching soon, and the Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine is hosting a spooky coal mine ride.

This is the fourth year that the Beckley Exhibition Coal mine and Theatre West Virginia have put on the scary event.

Tickets are 15 dollars and all proceeds go towards Theatre West Virginia and preserving Grandview for the plays they will host next summer.

So, you may be asking yourself what kind of spooky things we will see on this haunted coal mine ride?

“You are expected to see ghosts, zombies, chainsaw massacres, ” said Scott Hill, Director of Theatre West Virginia.

The haunted coal mine takes place every Friday and Saturday until the 27th from 6 P.M. – 10 P.M.