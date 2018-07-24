Looking For A Job In Law Enforcement?

HINTON, WV (WOAY)- The Hinton Police Department is looking for Police Officers who want to help make a difference in the community of Hinton, West Virginia.

The department is currently looking for police officers to join the team.

In order to be eligible, you must be eighteen years of age and pass other requirements from the department.

The requirements include: Highschool Diploma or GED, pass a written exam, pass an interview board, pass a background check and PT check.

Applications can be found at the Hinton Police Department located at 322 Summers St.

The deadline to apply is august 8th by 4:00 p.m.

More details can be found on the Hinton Police Department Facebook Page.