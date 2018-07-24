Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Looking For A Job In Law Enforcement?
By Daniella HankeyJul 24, 2018, 09:48 am
7
HINTON, WV (WOAY)- The Hinton Police Department is looking for Police Officers who want to help make a difference in the community of Hinton, West Virginia.
The department is currently looking for police officers to join the team.
In order to be eligible, you must be eighteen years of age and pass other requirements from the department.
The requirements include: Highschool Diploma or GED, pass a written exam, pass an interview board, pass a background check and PT check.
Applications can be found at the Hinton Police Department located at 322 Summers St.
The deadline to apply is august 8th by 4:00 p.m.
More details can be found on the Hinton Police Department Facebook Page.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-