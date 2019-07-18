Long Named WVU Tech Men’s Basketball Head Coach

WOAY – WVU Tech announced Wednesday that James Long will be the new head coach of WVU Tech men’s basketball.

Long, a Charleston native, has spent several years as a video coordinator under Bob Huggins at West Virginia. He was previously a Mountaineer player under Huggins in the mid-2010s.

He succeeds Bob Williams, who resigned in May after 17 seasons with the Golden Bears. WVU Tech is coming off a 30-5 season in 2018-19, where they won both the River States Conference regular season and tournament titles, and reached the second round of the NAIA National Tournament in South Dakota.

Long will be formally introduced as head coach at a date to be determined.