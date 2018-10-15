Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Long John Silver’s In Welch Set To Close
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Long John Silver’s In Welch Set To Close

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 15, 2018, 17:42 pm

16
0

WELCH, WV (WOAY) – One chain restaurant is closing their doors in McDowell County.

Long John Silver’s located on Riverside Drive in Welch will officially close their doors on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.

The reason for the closure has not yet been announced.  Nearly 10 people will be without a job.

Stay with WOAY NewsWatch for updates.

Previous PostPinnacle Mining Company Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
Tyler Barker

Tyler is the Chief Meteorologist & Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. You can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

X