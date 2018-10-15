FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Long John Silver’s In Welch Set To Close
By Tyler BarkerOct 15, 2018, 17:42 pm
WELCH, WV (WOAY) – One chain restaurant is closing their doors in McDowell County.
Long John Silver’s located on Riverside Drive in Welch will officially close their doors on Tuesday, October 16, 2018.
The reason for the closure has not yet been announced. Nearly 10 people will be without a job.
Tyler is the Chief Meteorologist & Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV.