UPDATE: Roads Re-Open After Logging Truck Accident in Princeton

UPDATE: Mercer County 911 officials say all lanes are re-open at the intersection of Courthouse Rd. and Morrison Dr.

——————————————————————————————————————————

PRINCETON– Residents trying to get through downtown Princeton will be experiencing delays after a logging truck incident.

According to Mercer County 911, the logging truck’s trailer came undone and several logs have fallen into the road. This happened at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Morrison Drive near the Wendy’s in Princeton.

Dispatchers say they expect delays in the area to last several hours and ask residents to find alternate routes.

We will update this story when the roads have been re-opened.

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

