Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News UPDATE: Roads Re-Open After Logging Truck Accident in Princeton
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

UPDATE: Roads Re-Open After Logging Truck Accident in Princeton

Rachel AyersBy Apr 16, 2018, 15:01 pm

19
0

UPDATE: Mercer County 911 officials say all lanes are re-open at the intersection of Courthouse Rd. and Morrison Dr.

——————————————————————————————————————————

PRINCETON– Residents trying to get through downtown Princeton will be experiencing delays after a logging truck incident.

According to Mercer County 911, the logging truck’s trailer came undone and several logs have fallen into the road. This happened at the intersection of Courthouse Road and Morrison Drive near the Wendy’s in Princeton.

Dispatchers say they expect delays in the area to last several hours and ask residents to find alternate routes.

We will update this story when the roads have been re-opened.

Comments

comments

Previous PostThree People Arrested For Stolen Property In Mount Hope
Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Closings and Delays

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

%d bloggers like this: