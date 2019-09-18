Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Logging truck accident shuts down road in Wyoming County

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 18, 2019, 17:09 pm

HANOVER, WV (WOAY) – Route 97 in Hanover is closed after a logging truck accident.

According to dispatch, a logging truck crashed around 4:10 pm.  The driver was entrapped but made it out.

EMS officials are still on scene and its unknown how long the road will be closed.

Stay with WOAY NEWS for further updates on this story.

