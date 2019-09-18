Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Logging truck accident shuts down road in Wyoming County
By Tyler BarkerSep 18, 2019, 17:09 pm
HANOVER, WV (WOAY) – Route 97 in Hanover is closed after a logging truck accident.
According to dispatch, a logging truck crashed around 4:10 pm. The driver was entrapped but made it out.
EMS officials are still on scene and its unknown how long the road will be closed.
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com