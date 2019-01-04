BREAKING NEWS
Log Truck Accident Results In Highway Closure

Terell BaileyBy Jan 03, 2019, 21:08 pm

RALEIGH COUNTY,WV (WOAY)- A log truck accident results in part of Lester Highway being closed.

Dispatchers tell Newswatch, the call came in at 6:07 P.M. after a logging truck reportedly rolled over near Hotchkiss Road.

We’re told the driver of the truck is unharmed, but the highway is shut down until crews can clear the scene.

West Virginia State Police, Jan Care Ambulance and Lester Fire Department responded to the scene.

Dispatchers say it’s estimated that the roadway will reopen around 9:15 P.M.

