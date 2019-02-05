Lockdown Lifted For Two Monroe County Schools After Someone Was Shooting A BB Gun

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two schools in Monroe County were placed on lockdown this morning after a report of a gun.

Peterstown Elementary School and Peterstown Middle Schools were notified this morning that someone was on Market Street with a gun. Both schools were placed on immediate lockdown and police searched and secured the scene. Someone was actually shooting a BB gun in their yard. Students and staff were not in danger at any time and everyone is safe.

The school appreciates the quick response of the State Troopers, Sheriff Deputies and, 911 Dispatchers.