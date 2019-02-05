Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured Lockdown Lifted For Two Monroe County Schools After Someone Was Shooting A BB Gun
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Lockdown Lifted For Two Monroe County Schools After Someone Was Shooting A BB Gun

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 05, 2019, 11:00 am

22
0

MONROE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two schools in Monroe County were placed on lockdown this morning after a report of a gun.

Peterstown Elementary School and Peterstown Middle Schools were notified this morning that someone was on Market Street with a gun. Both schools were placed on immediate lockdown and police searched and secured the scene. Someone was actually shooting a BB gun in their yard. Students and staff were not in danger at any time and everyone is safe.

The school appreciates the quick response of the State Troopers,  Sheriff Deputies and,  911 Dispatchers.

Previous PostAfter impeachment scandal, W.Va. court issues new policies
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

Community Calendar

No Events on The List at This Time

X