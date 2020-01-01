Locals sharing their New Year resolution

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The first day of the year is the perfect time to re-prioritize your life and set goals for the months to come. Some of the most popular New Year’s resolutions is eat healthier, become more active and save more money.

“I want to spend more time in the mountains. It’s beautiful and there’s a lot to do and it’s cooler than North Carolina,” said William Holman.

Making a New Year’s resolution and sticking by it is not the easiest task and most people opt out of it.

“I do not have a New Year’s resolution this year. The reason being is I have done them in the past and they haven’t lasted very long.”

80% of resolutions are by mid-February, and only 8% are ever accomplished.

“The usual stuff, work out, eat better save money and usually it last a few weeks for me so I’m not setting any this year,” said Buddy Long.

Some people play it safe with their New Year’s resolutions; others take it to the extreme like 10 year old Seth Fox.

“Be able for everyone to be to trust me,” said 10 year old Seth Fox.

The top New Year’s resolution is to exercise more and to lose weight.