Local Writer Aiming to Win Grand Prize From Amazon

Terell BaileyBy Jun 07, 2019, 22:10 pm

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A local woman is breaking into the world of novel writing, and she needs her readers’ help.

Sally Ward wrote “Murderer from Wonderland” earlier this year. The book was inspired by the classic Alice in Wonderland, but Ward tells Newswatch her version is a bit darker and geared towards young adults.

She’s hoping her novel can win a 25 thousand dollar prize from Amazon.

“It’s based on overall sales, customer reviews, and all that stuff.” Ward said, “My husband and I have to get a new vehicle because he totaled his, we’re also paying mine off and paying off student loans.”

Ward said she’s already working on a sequel and prequel to her book. She can’t wait to share her imagination with the rest of the world.

To learn more about “Murderer from Wonderland” CLICK HERE.

