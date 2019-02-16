Local Wonka Walk Satisfies Sweet Toothes and Supports Education

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (WOAY) – Downtown Fayetteville was buzzing with tourists and locals during its first Wonka Walk on Saturday.

“I dressed up as Violet Beauregarde from the newer version of Willy Wonka,” said Brannon Ritterbush. she’s my favorite character she’s got a little bit of an attitude and I really like her.”

Ritterbush opened up her store, Wild Art Wonderful Things, just one month ago. She says the sold-out event gave her great exposure.

“For a Saturday in February, it’s brought out a lot of people,” said Ritterbush. “I’m only a month old, so it’s been really helpful for me.”

People from near and far visited the participating shops to trade their tickets for sweets. Tickets were five dollars for a pack of five. Profits went towards funding the New River Gorge Learning Co-Op. The local Montessori school is looking to expand.