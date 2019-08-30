Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Local Woman’s Sunflowers Hold Sentimental Meaning
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Local Woman’s Sunflowers Hold Sentimental Meaning

Charistin ClarkBy Aug 30, 2019, 16:52 pm

20
0

BRADLEY, W. Va. (WOAY)- Flowers usually represent growth and life, but for one local woman, they mean more than that.

Planted outside Nellie Scarbro’s house in Bradley are 13 sunflowers. Her only son, Eddie Scarbro, planted them before he passed away last month after suffering a massive heart attack. Eddie helped his mom take care of her twenty-six-year-old grandson who suffers from type one diabetes.

She wants everyone who knew her son to remember him as the helpful man he was when he wasn’t outside gardening.

Scarbro says the sunflowers are “growing up to heaven so Eddie can see them.”

It was her son’s dream to see the flowers grow tall and beautiful. The tallest sunflower towers at 17 feet tall.

Previous PostUS attorney: Investigation into VA deaths a 'top priority'
Charistin Clark

Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV. She is very excited to inform Southern West Virginia of what the weather will be like for the week. Have any weather questions or comments? Email me at cclark@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X