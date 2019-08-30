Local Woman’s Sunflowers Hold Sentimental Meaning

BRADLEY, W. Va. (WOAY)- Flowers usually represent growth and life, but for one local woman, they mean more than that.

Planted outside Nellie Scarbro’s house in Bradley are 13 sunflowers. Her only son, Eddie Scarbro, planted them before he passed away last month after suffering a massive heart attack. Eddie helped his mom take care of her twenty-six-year-old grandson who suffers from type one diabetes.

She wants everyone who knew her son to remember him as the helpful man he was when he wasn’t outside gardening.

Scarbro says the sunflowers are “growing up to heaven so Eddie can see them.”

It was her son’s dream to see the flowers grow tall and beautiful. The tallest sunflower towers at 17 feet tall.