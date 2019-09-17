Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Local Volunteers Return Home From Hurricane Dorian Relief Trip

Anna SaundersBy Sep 17, 2019, 08:31 am

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va (WOAY) – On Friday and Saturday local members of the Lowe’s Emergency Response Team returned after serving Hurricane Dorian victims in North Carolina

Ten volunteers went from West Virginia including  one from Fayetteville, one from Beckley and one from Summersville.

They went down to hand out supplies, help with repairs and fill in at the store while other employees were dealing with their own destruction. Tristian Mitchell represented the Fayetteville Lowe’s and called the experience “humbling.”

“And it was an awesome experience to learn and to meet all of those people,” Mitchell said. “It was just coming at it from a different aspect was really amazing.” 

The team was down in Kill Devil Hills for eight days. 

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

