Local Volunteers Return Home From Hurricane Dorian Relief Trip

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va (WOAY) – On Friday and Saturday local members of the Lowe’s Emergency Response Team returned after serving Hurricane Dorian victims in North Carolina

Ten volunteers went from West Virginia including one from Fayetteville, one from Beckley and one from Summersville.

They went down to hand out supplies, help with repairs and fill in at the store while other employees were dealing with their own destruction. Tristian Mitchell represented the Fayetteville Lowe’s and called the experience “humbling.”

“And it was an awesome experience to learn and to meet all of those people,” Mitchell said. “It was just coming at it from a different aspect was really amazing.”

The team was down in Kill Devil Hills for eight days.