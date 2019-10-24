Local veteran collecting care package items for troops in Middle East

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A local veteran who works now as a bail bondsman in Beckley is collecting items to send to troops serving in the Middle East.

Gary Vaughan started doing this at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning after putting out a Facebook post to tell people to bring care package goods to his office at 1st Action Bail Bonds. With friends out there and having served himself, he knows firsthand how receiving care packages can uplift a soldier overseas.

“I remembered how much it meant to me,” Vaughan said. “I mean, it was amazing and I’ve got my friends over there and so many of them are mobile and they have so little access to anything other than military goods. It’s amazing to get your hands on something civilian especially from somebody that actually cared about you and was thinking about you when they sent it.”

You can drop them off at this office at 208 N. Fayette St. in Beckley. Because he serves more than 20 counties as a bail bondsman, other companies have reached out offering drop-off locations as well including: