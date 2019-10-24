BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Local veteran collecting care package items for troops in Middle East
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Local veteran collecting care package items for troops in Middle East

Anna SaundersBy Oct 24, 2019, 17:30 pm

71
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A local veteran who works now as a bail bondsman in Beckley is collecting items to send to troops serving in the Middle East.

Gary Vaughan started doing this at 8 a.m. on Thursday morning after putting out a Facebook post to tell people to bring care package goods to his office at 1st Action Bail Bonds. With friends out there and having served himself, he knows firsthand how receiving care packages can uplift a soldier overseas.

“I remembered how much it meant to me,” Vaughan said. “I mean, it was amazing and I’ve got my friends over there and so many of them are mobile and they have so little access to anything other than military goods. It’s amazing to get your hands on something civilian especially from somebody that actually cared about you and was thinking about you when they sent it.”

You can drop them off at this office at  208 N. Fayette St. in Beckley. Because he serves more than 20 counties as a bail bondsman, other companies have reached out offering drop-off locations as well including: 

  • Pop’s Sports Pub in Hinton, WV
  • Fluttery Flowers in Saulsville, WV
  • Morgan Insurance in Fayetteville, WV
Previous PostBeckley prepares for Halloween tailgate
Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Archives

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X