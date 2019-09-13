Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Local Truck Driver Recruiter Talks Appreciation Week

MT. HOPE, W.Va (WOAY) – At the beginning of the week, Governor Jim Justice  declared it Truck Driver Appreciation Week in West Virginia.

This week not only gives the trucking companies a chance to show appreciation for their drivers, but a local trucking company in Mt. Hope says it’s also a chance for the public to show support. 

“Let’s just try to remember that without them, we wouldn’t have any of the services or products that we have in our homes, and so just say thank you,” Synergy Sand Recruiter Kayla Kessinger said. “Just say thank you for everything they do because without them who knows where we would be.” 

According to the press release the trucking industry provides the state with more than 34,000 jobs.

