Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Education Local traffic to increase as new semester starts at WVU Tech
EducationFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Local traffic to increase as new semester starts at WVU Tech

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 12, 2019, 14:22 pm

35
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – As students and employees return to WVU Tech’s campus, university administrators want to alert the community to increases in vehicle and pedestrian traffic on and around campus.

This weekend, new students and their families will be moving into campus residence halls. Local travelers should be aware of the increase in traffic and watch for sudden stops as families move in and out of loading zones.

Classes officially begin on Wednesday, August 21, which will mark a much larger increase in traffic for the area.

The WVU Tech community asks drivers in the area to use extra caution while traveling along S. Kanawha and Church streets this year. Last year, the main roads adjacent to campus saw a number of motor vehicle accidents and “near-misses” with pedestrians.

University Police will be enforcing the speed limit and the Beckley Police Department will post a speed monitoring system on S. Kanawha for the first week of school.

Previous PostDelaware becomes first no-kill state for animal shelters, activists say
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X