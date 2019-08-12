Local traffic to increase as new semester starts at WVU Tech

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – As students and employees return to WVU Tech’s campus, university administrators want to alert the community to increases in vehicle and pedestrian traffic on and around campus.

This weekend, new students and their families will be moving into campus residence halls. Local travelers should be aware of the increase in traffic and watch for sudden stops as families move in and out of loading zones.

Classes officially begin on Wednesday, August 21, which will mark a much larger increase in traffic for the area.

The WVU Tech community asks drivers in the area to use extra caution while traveling along S. Kanawha and Church streets this year. Last year, the main roads adjacent to campus saw a number of motor vehicle accidents and “near-misses” with pedestrians.

University Police will be enforcing the speed limit and the Beckley Police Department will post a speed monitoring system on S. Kanawha for the first week of school.