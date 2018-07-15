Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Local Towns In Running to Become Top Adventure Towns
Local NewsNewsWatch

Local Towns In Running to Become Top Adventure Towns

Terell BaileyBy Jul 15, 2018, 22:50 pm

18
0

CHARLOTTESVILLE,VA- Two local towns are currently in a competition to see who’s the Top Adventure Town!

Outdoor adventure magazine Blue Ridge Outdoors is holding their eighth annual “Top Adventure Towns contest”

America’s coolest small town Fayetteville made the cut for one of the small town contenders while Beckley is in the running for medium top adventure town.

Second round voting will end on July 23, then a third round will take place followed by a final round in August.

The winners will be featured in the October 2018 Top Adventure Town issue of Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine.

To visit the website to vote click here.

Previous PostBlue Jays Bounce Back with Win Over Danville
Terell Bailey

Bio Coming Soon

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives