Local Towns In Running to Become Top Adventure Towns

CHARLOTTESVILLE,VA- Two local towns are currently in a competition to see who’s the Top Adventure Town!

Outdoor adventure magazine Blue Ridge Outdoors is holding their eighth annual “Top Adventure Towns contest”

America’s coolest small town Fayetteville made the cut for one of the small town contenders while Beckley is in the running for medium top adventure town.

Second round voting will end on July 23, then a third round will take place followed by a final round in August.

The winners will be featured in the October 2018 Top Adventure Town issue of Blue Ridge Outdoors magazine.

