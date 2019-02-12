Local Students Run the City of Bluefield for a Day

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WOAY) – Bluefield High School seniors spent the day shadowing public officials and learning about local government.

“It’s a civics class for them, obviously,” said Mayor Ron Martin. “For us, it gives us an introduction with kids that some of us may not have and ideas about what should be happening in the city.”

The mayor said the program not only helped the students but helped the city of Bluefield as well. Students suggested ideas to expand Bluefield such as a public pool and an ice cream parlor.

“[Usually,] it’s just us in a room with the same people day in and day out,” Martin said. “We have the same ideas and share the same thoughts, so everybody thinks alike. This works best when everybody’s involved.”

He hopes that other towns and school systems will encourage the same interest in local government.

“Hopefully, that inspires an interest for some other folks coming along after us because after we’re gone, they’re going to be the ones running the city.”