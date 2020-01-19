Local students raise money to research condition affecting classmate

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) — Local high school students tackled a unique assignment when their teacher told them to give up their weekends to support a good cause.

For one group of teens, that meant taking the time to raise money for dystonia research.

Similar to Parkinson’s, dystonia causes involuntary muscle contractions. It’s fairly common, but there is no cure. In hopes that someday that might change, the students hosted raffles and bake sales to raise $233 to the Dystonia Foundation.

The reason they chose dystonia? Classmate Dylan Sharp was diagnosed with the condition at nine years old. He’s the only one in the U.S. with his form of dystonia.

If you missed the kids’ bake sale, you can still donate at dystonia-foundation.org.

