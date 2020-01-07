Local students chosen as Service Academy Nominees

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Carol Miller announced today 10 West Virginia high school students nominated to four U.S. military service academies.

“West Virginians have always answered the call to defend our nation. I am proud to nominate these accomplished young men and women, and I thank them for their willingness to serve. These students represent our most courageous citizens who will go on serve our nation nobly,” said Congresswoman Miller.

While a congressional nomination is required to apply, it does not guarantee admission. Students will be notified individually if they are granted admission to one of the service academies.

The nominated students are below (in alphabetical order by county):

Cabell County

Connor Scott Chapman, 18

Milton, WV

School:  Cabell Midland High School

Nominated:  U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Military Academy

Samuel Joseph Haikal, 17

Huntington, WV

School:  IMG Academy

Nominated:  U.S. Military Academy

Ethan Robert Proctor, 18

Huntington, WV

School:  Huntington High School

Nominated: U.S. Naval Academy

Jacob Van Nostrand, 18

Culloden, WV

School:  Cabell Midland High School

Nominated:  U.S. Naval Academy

Fayette County

Jordon Nibert, 20

Fayetteville, WV

School:  West Virginia University

Nominated: U.S. Military Academy

Logan County

Zachary Lowes, 17

Logan, WV

School:  Logan High School

Nominated:  U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Military Academy

Mason County

Nazar Abbas, 17

Point Pleasant, WV

School:  Point Pleasant High School

Nominated:  U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Military Academy

Blayne Lee Butler, 19

Gallipolis Ferry, WV

School:  Naval Academy Preparatory School

Nominated: U.S. Naval Academy

Nicholas County

Victoria Carson, 20

Summersville, WV

School:  WVU Tech

Nominated: U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marines

Webster County

 

Harmon Randall Wamsley, 17

Cowen, WV

School:  Webster County High School

Nominated:  U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marines

