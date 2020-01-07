Local students chosen as Service Academy Nominees

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Carol Miller announced today 10 West Virginia high school students nominated to four U.S. military service academies.
“West Virginians have always answered the call to defend our nation. I am proud to nominate these accomplished young men and women, and I thank them for their willingness to serve. These students represent our most courageous citizens who will go on serve our nation nobly,” said Congresswoman Miller.
While a congressional nomination is required to apply, it does not guarantee admission. Students will be notified individually if they are granted admission to one of the service academies.
The nominated students are below (in alphabetical order by county):
Cabell County
Connor Scott Chapman, 18
Milton, WV
School: Cabell Midland High School
Nominated: U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Military Academy
Samuel Joseph Haikal, 17
Huntington, WV
School: IMG Academy
Nominated: U.S. Military Academy
Ethan Robert Proctor, 18
Huntington, WV
School: Huntington High School
Nominated: U.S. Naval Academy
Jacob Van Nostrand, 18
Culloden, WV
School: Cabell Midland High School
Nominated: U.S. Naval Academy
Fayette County
Jordon Nibert, 20
Fayetteville, WV
School: West Virginia University
Nominated: U.S. Military Academy
Logan County
Zachary Lowes, 17
Logan, WV
School: Logan High School
Nominated: U.S. Naval Academy and U.S. Military Academy
Mason County
Nazar Abbas, 17
Point Pleasant, WV
School: Point Pleasant High School
Nominated: U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Military Academy
Blayne Lee Butler, 19
Gallipolis Ferry, WV
School: Naval Academy Preparatory School
Nominated: U.S. Naval Academy
Nicholas County
Victoria Carson, 20
Summersville, WV
School: WVU Tech
Nominated: U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marines
Webster County
Harmon Randall Wamsley, 17
Cowen, WV
School: Webster County High School
Nominated: U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy, and U.S. Merchant Marines