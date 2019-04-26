Local Store Celebrates 45 Years

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Home Furniture in downtown Beckley celebrated 45 years in business on Friday.

“I’d just like to thank the community,” said store owner Gary McGuire. “I always said our customers have been our friends and we’ve built some great relationships. There’s been a lot of loyalty and a lot of trust.”

The family-owned furniture store opened in April 1974 as a new and used furniture store. Now, they proudly sell a majority of new furniture that they say is much higher quality. Some of their inventory also includes handmade Amish furniture.

The store celebrated the milestone by saying thank you to the community through a storewide sale and giveaways.