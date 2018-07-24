Local Songwriters Sing for National Parks

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY)- This Saturday will mark the first Songwriter’s Competition at the Historic Fayette Theater.

The competition, hosted by Friends of New River Gorge, will start at 6pm and feature live performances by ten songwriters who have composed original works inspired by southern West Virginia’s national parks (New River Gorge National River, Bluestone National Scenic River, and Gauley River National Recreation Area).

The competition will be a tribute to all three parks, which are celebrating milestone birthdays this summer.

Performers will range in age from 12 to 62 and come from across the region. Event organizers are asking members of the public to come and support their parks, while helping to judge each song.

All attendees will be able to purchase votes that they can place with their favorite songs.

All proceeds will go to Friends of New River Gorge National River, a nonprofit organization that supports, enhances, and promotes the National Parks of Southern West Virginia.