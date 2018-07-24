Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Local Songwriters Sing for National Parks
By Daniella HankeyJul 24, 2018, 11:10 am
0
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY)- This Saturday will mark the first Songwriter’s Competition at the Historic Fayette Theater.
The competition, hosted by Friends of New River Gorge, will start at 6pm and feature live performances by ten songwriters who have composed original works inspired by southern West Virginia’s national parks (New River Gorge National River, Bluestone National Scenic River, and Gauley River National Recreation Area).
The competition will be a tribute to all three parks, which are celebrating milestone birthdays this summer.
Performers will range in age from 12 to 62 and come from across the region. Event organizers are asking members of the public to come and support their parks, while helping to judge each song.
All attendees will be able to purchase votes that they can place with their favorite songs.
All proceeds will go to Friends of New River Gorge National River, a nonprofit organization that supports, enhances, and promotes the National Parks of Southern West Virginia.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-