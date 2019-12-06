Local sheriff’s office donates to charity after No Shave November

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department donated to the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern West Virginia this morning at the Fayetteville McDonald’s.

Along with the money raised by the sheriff’s department during No Shave November, funds raised by the Fayetteville Police Department matched by the Fayetteville McDonald’s added up to $1,713.00.

This money will stay local with the RMHC of Southern WV and will provide 21 nights of stay for families in need at the Ronald McDonald House.

The Facebook poll for Favorite Deputy Beard went to Deputy Josh Wickline. Captain Shawn Campbell took runner-up and Sheriff Mike Fridley followed in 3rd place. The winning beard in the McDonald’s poll was Lieutenant Nick Mooney.

The sheriff’s department thanks everyone who participated in the No Shave November fundraiser.