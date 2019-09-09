Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Local Sheriff Recognized for Student Safety Workgroup

Kassie SimmonsBy Sep 09, 2019, 12:45 pm

TAZEWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Virginia’s Secretary of Public Safety sent a letter of appreciation to Sheriff Brian Hieatt for his service on the Student Safety Workgroup, part of the Governor’s Children’s Cabinet, that included funding increases for training school officials.

“This funding will help us continue the training and assessments we have been conducting,” said Hieatt. “This year we implemented the Handle with Care program in our schools, so being appointed to this workgroup gave me an opportunity to share the ideas and advancements we have implemented in school safety here in Tazewell County with the rest of the state.”

Hieatt was selected for the workgroup due to his experience and leadership working in the public school system.

Workgroup recommendations that passed through the General Assembly included a $6 million funding increase for school security equipment and over $1.5 million increase to provide for School Resource Officers across the state. Tazewell County’s schools benefited from both of these initiatives.

The General Assembly also passed mandated training for all School Resource Officers and school administrators after recommendations from the Student Safety Workshop. Other recommendations that passed included funding for Threat Assessment Team Training, School Safety Training, and Active Shooter Awareness Training.

Kassie Simmons

