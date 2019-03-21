Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Local Senator Hosts Public Education Forums

Kassie SimmonsBy Mar 20, 2019, 21:28 pm

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – State Democratic leaders are hosting public forums to talk about education policies in preparation for the governor’s special session.

The forums are not affiliated with the forum series that state leaders are hosting this week, but will involve the same topics. During Wednesday’s meeting, educators and parents voiced their opinions on topics such as charter schools and education savings accounts.

“What we do in Charleston has a profound effect on people in their lives back home, but I think we often miss the connection between what’s actually happening on the ground in the communities and legislation that we pass in Charleston,” said Senator Stephen Baldwin. “The point of this is to try to reconcile that to find out what is going on in classrooms on a day to day basis…to try and have real solutions.”

The democrats held the meeting in the same style as town hall meetings so that all present legislators could hear the ideas and concerns community members presented.

Gov. Jim Justice called the special session to address teacher pay raises and other education issues. He asked legislators to meet with teachers, parents and other stakeholders before returning to Charleston later this year. Officials have not yet set a date for the special session.

