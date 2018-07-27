Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Local School Teaches Culture With Summer Program

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 27, 2018, 22:13 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Families gathered at St. Francis de Sales school as they celebrated the grand finale of their children’s summer program.

Over 50 students from kindergarten to fifth grade showed off their best dance skills.

For years the school has been holding these programs. Each summer they have a specific theme and this year was Italy!

The director for the program says it’s important for students to witness other cultures.

“It’s so good for kids to see the world around them and have more understanding of the differences in our worlds that makes us all one people,” says Jane Adkinson, Camp Director.

The summer program will officially wrap up next Friday.

Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

