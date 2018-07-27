Local School Teaches Culture With Summer Program

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Families gathered at St. Francis de Sales school as they celebrated the grand finale of their children’s summer program.

Over 50 students from kindergarten to fifth grade showed off their best dance skills.

For years the school has been holding these programs. Each summer they have a specific theme and this year was Italy!

The director for the program says it’s important for students to witness other cultures.

“It’s so good for kids to see the world around them and have more understanding of the differences in our worlds that makes us all one people,” says Jane Adkinson, Camp Director.

The summer program will officially wrap up next Friday.