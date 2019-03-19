HealthLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Local School Participates in Statewide Tornado Drill
By Kassie SimmonsMar 19, 2019, 18:04 pm
14
MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Severe weather impacts every citizen in the state of West Virginia, meaning every person should be prepared in case of emergency.
“I always tell [students] I don’t believe that we’re ever going to have to use any of this, but you have to practice, just in case,” said principal Dina Smith.
Several schools participated in Tuesday morning’s tornado drill, including Lashmeet Matoaka Elementary School. Smith said it’s important that kids know what to do in case of emergency
” We do these practices because we value their children,” said Smith. “They’re our children, too, so we want to do anything that we possibly can that’s within our power to make sure… we can do our best to keep them safe.”
Tornadoes are uncommon in West Virginia but not impossible. Tuesday was the elementary schools first tornado drill, but Smith said she was impressed with how the students handled it.
The tornado drill will become a regular drill at the elementary school, joining the ranks of lockdown and fire drills.
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.
During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing.
Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about.
Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.