Local School Participates in Statewide Tornado Drill

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Severe weather impacts every citizen in the state of West Virginia, meaning every person should be prepared in case of emergency.

“I always tell [students] I don’t believe that we’re ever going to have to use any of this, but you have to practice, just in case,” said principal Dina Smith.

Several schools participated in Tuesday morning’s tornado drill, including Lashmeet Matoaka Elementary School. Smith said it’s important that kids know what to do in case of emergency

” We do these practices because we value their children,” said Smith. “They’re our children, too, so we want to do anything that we possibly can that’s within our power to make sure… we can do our best to keep them safe.”

Tornadoes are uncommon in West Virginia but not impossible. Tuesday was the elementary schools first tornado drill, but Smith said she was impressed with how the students handled it.

The tornado drill will become a regular drill at the elementary school, joining the ranks of lockdown and fire drills.