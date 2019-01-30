Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Local Restaurants Gearing Up For Super Bowl Weekend

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 30, 2019, 15:37 pm

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Super Bowl is this upcoming weekend and restaurants are preparing for the madness.

According to the National Chicken Council, more than 1.3 billion wings are expected to be consumed on Super Bowl weekend.  Oak Hill’s very own Red Oak Grill has been prepping for the last couple of days ahead of the madness of football fans.  Thomas Burdette owner says, cooking wings has different taste and flavors then store bought.

“The quality is the first rate, they are not a frozen wing or fresh wing they come in, which a lot of places use.  They are not deep fried they are grilled all the way.  They have a spicy, little rub that I put on on them that makes them have a lot of favor.

Red Oak Grill says it’s still not too late to get those orders in.

