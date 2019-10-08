Local Police Departments Host Police Explorers Program

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WOAY)- Local Police Departments are teaming up with Community Connections to host the Police Explorer Program for kids and young adults.

The program gives kids a look at what it’s like to be a police officer and connects them with other first responders. During these programs, officers read books to the kids and provide K-9 demonstrations. The program began in Princeton in Spring of 2018, then expanded to Bluefield last Fall and now Bramwell this Fall.

“It gives the kids an idea. They get to actually interact with police officers, they ask questions, they get to mingle, as you would say,” says Bluefield Police Department Patrolman Kevin Ross.

The program is free to kids of all ages. Check out Community Connections on Facebook for future program dates, locations and information.