BREAKING NEWS
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports Local Players Sign National Letters of Intent
SportsSports News

Local Players Sign National Letters of Intent

Nolan KnightBy Feb 07, 2019, 17:08 pm

10
0

(WOAY) – Yesterday was National Signing day across America and there were many local athletes that signed their Letters of Intent to play their respective sports at the next level.

 

Here’s a list of all the players who signed:

QB Austin Isaacs, Midland Trail – Glenville State

RB Morgan Ferris, Midland Trail – Glenville State

OL Trevor Harrell, Midland Trail – WV State

RB Jacob O’Dell, Nicholas County – Glenville State

OL Isaac Jarrett, Independence – Concord

QB Lukas Stephens – Meadow Bridge – Concord

Nicholaus Wickline, Woodrow Wilson – Alderson Broaddus

Avante Barnett, Woodrow Wilson – Alderson Broaddus

Colton Wright, Woodrow Wilson – Alderson Broaddus

Micah Hancock, Woodrow Wilson – University of Charleston

Deiyantei Powell-Wood, Bluefield – Central Michigan

Chandler Cooper, Bluefield – Concord

Mason Walker, Bluefield – Concord

Jake Lilly, Princeton – Glenville State

Sydney Fulp, Princeton – Bluefield State – Volleyball

Kaiman Beavers, Bluefield – Bluefield College – Wrestling

Stephanie Miller, Bluefield – Bluefield College – Soccer

 

Congratulations to all of our student-athletes that will be furthering their playing and academic careers.

Previous PostShoney's Opens At Crossroads Mall
Nolan Knight

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X