Local Players Sign National Letters of Intent

(WOAY) – Yesterday was National Signing day across America and there were many local athletes that signed their Letters of Intent to play their respective sports at the next level.

Here’s a list of all the players who signed:

QB Austin Isaacs, Midland Trail – Glenville State

RB Morgan Ferris, Midland Trail – Glenville State

OL Trevor Harrell, Midland Trail – WV State

RB Jacob O’Dell, Nicholas County – Glenville State

OL Isaac Jarrett, Independence – Concord

QB Lukas Stephens – Meadow Bridge – Concord

Nicholaus Wickline, Woodrow Wilson – Alderson Broaddus

Avante Barnett, Woodrow Wilson – Alderson Broaddus

Colton Wright, Woodrow Wilson – Alderson Broaddus

Micah Hancock, Woodrow Wilson – University of Charleston

Deiyantei Powell-Wood, Bluefield – Central Michigan

Chandler Cooper, Bluefield – Concord

Mason Walker, Bluefield – Concord

Jake Lilly, Princeton – Glenville State

Sydney Fulp, Princeton – Bluefield State – Volleyball

Kaiman Beavers, Bluefield – Bluefield College – Wrestling

Stephanie Miller, Bluefield – Bluefield College – Soccer

Congratulations to all of our student-athletes that will be furthering their playing and academic careers.