Local Players Sign National Letters of Intent

(WOAY) – Yesterday was National Signing day across America and there were many local athletes that signed their Letters of Intent to play their respective sports at the next level.
Here’s a list of all the players who signed:
QB Austin Isaacs, Midland Trail – Glenville State
RB Morgan Ferris, Midland Trail – Glenville State
OL Trevor Harrell, Midland Trail – WV State
RB Jacob O’Dell, Nicholas County – Glenville State
OL Isaac Jarrett, Independence – Concord
QB Lukas Stephens – Meadow Bridge – Concord
Nicholaus Wickline, Woodrow Wilson – Alderson Broaddus
Avante Barnett, Woodrow Wilson – Alderson Broaddus
Colton Wright, Woodrow Wilson – Alderson Broaddus
Micah Hancock, Woodrow Wilson – University of Charleston
Deiyantei Powell-Wood, Bluefield – Central Michigan
Chandler Cooper, Bluefield – Concord
Mason Walker, Bluefield – Concord
Jake Lilly, Princeton – Glenville State
Sydney Fulp, Princeton – Bluefield State – Volleyball
Kaiman Beavers, Bluefield – Bluefield College – Wrestling
Stephanie Miller, Bluefield – Bluefield College – Soccer
Congratulations to all of our student-athletes that will be furthering their playing and academic careers.