BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Operation underdog is teaming up with a pet store for a special trick or treat for animals

Pet supply plus in Beckley is celebrating its third anniversary in Halloween style. On Saturday from noon until 3, pet lovers can bring their pets to the parking lot. During the celebration, guests and their four-legged friends can enter a Howl -O-ween Costume Contest. More then 30 vendors will be set up for this event.