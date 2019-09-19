Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Local Police Department Raises Rail Safety Awareness

Kassie SimmonsBy Sep 19, 2019, 10:39 am

ALDERSON, W.Va. (WOAY) – On Tuesday, September 24 during Rail Safety Week, the Alderson Police Department, Amtrak Police Department and Operation Lifesaver will participate in “Operation Clear Track,” along with more than 600 law enforcement agencies nationwide.

“Our officers will be stationed at the Howell Street Crossing and South Monroe Street Crossing from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on September 24th,” said Alderson Police Chief Jeremy Bennett. “We are pleased to help with this educational activity. We hope it insures there will be no rail road accidents in Alderson.”

Alderson Police Department personnel will be stationed at targeted railroad crossings to issue citations or warnings to violators. Officers will also disseminate railroad safety cards to motorists and pedestrians.

The goal of Rail Safety Week is to reduce pedestrian and driver injuries and fatalities around railroad tracks through increased public awareness and enforcement.

Federal statistics show that every three hours in the United States, a person or vehicle is hit by a train. “Operation Clear Track” is an effort by law enforcement, Operation Lifesaver, Amtrak and rail safety partner organizations to raise awareness of the dangers around railroad tracks.

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.

