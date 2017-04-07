Local organizations making plans for Earth Day

Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (NEWS RELEASE) — The Pine Creek Watershed Association (PCWA) in conjunction with the Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority (RCSWA), the Beckley Area Foundation (BAF), and many other local organizations are sponsoring a “Day of Service” on Earth Day (Saturday April 22, 2017) to complete service projects across Raleigh County to improve the community and promote environmental awareness.

Raleigh County has a significant issue with trash along roads and in our streams. It is not only unsightly and uninviting for visitors to our great county, it is also unhealthy for the people in the community and the wildlife that make West Virginia “Wild and Wonderful”. It has been several years since the community last came together to conduct a major county wide cleanup and our environment needs help.

PCWA is coordinating the project for the community. We currently have 25 projects planned in the communities of Beckley, Sophia, Beaver, Shady Spring, Glade Springs, and many areas in between. Individuals, organizations, and businesses may all sponsor projects and all individuals are encouraged to volunteer. Individuals, organizations, and businesses that are unable to volunteer are encouraged to clean up the area around where they work and live to help beautify the community.

There is no cost for anyone sponsoring or volunteering for a project. WVDEP, WVDOH (for Adopt-a-Highway projects), RCSWA, and PCWA will provide trash bags, gloves, grabbers, and safety vests to all participants and WVDEP and WVDOH will dispose of all trash collected on specified projects (individuals and businesses not participating in an Earth Day specific project are responsible for the collection and disposal of their trash).

Anyone wishing to sponsor or volunteer for a project can contact David Stewart at (304) 228-1680 or email at dstewart.pcwa@gmail.com. Individuals and groups can stay informed of projects and events at out Facebook group page at www.facebook.com/groups/RaCoEarthDay2017/ . PCWA will also have a station set up at the Southern West Virginia Youth Museum on April 22 from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. for individuals wishing to volunteer for a project the day of the event.

PCWA and sponsors will hold an Earth Day Celebration at New River Park on April 22 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. for individuals who volunteer for a cleanup. Free food will be provided for all volunteers.

