Local Oral Surgeons Give Resident Free $50,000 Smile Makeover

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The oral surgeons of Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery is launching their third annual Second Chance program to local community members. The charitable program provides a local resident who suffers from extremely poor oral health an opportunity to earn the transformative full-arch restoration treatment, a procedure typically costing upwards of $50,000, given to the patient free of charge. The procedure completely transforms the recipient’s broken, decayed smile with permanent, full-functioning, natural-looking teeth.

West Virginia is currently ranked in the top 5 states with the worst oral health care in the United States, according to the WalletHub report. The state’s low number of adult visits to the dentist is correlated to their low life satisfaction. This prompted the oral surgeons to re-launch of the Second Chance program. Nobody knows how truly life-changing the Second Chance program is more than its previous recipient, Ashley Turley.

Ashley Turley’s teeth have been gradually breaking and falling out over the last 10 years, quickly causing Ashley to lose all of the teeth on her top arch with only six teeth remaining on her bottom arch. The bubbly, outgoing hairdresser was constantly gluing in her dentures that only temporarily helped boost her confidence at work, and spent most of her time at home taking care of her two kids. Every paycheck she received went towards providing a good and healthy life for her children, not leaving much for herself. Her dream is to use her dual degrees as a dental assistant and nursing aid to work in the medical field. Since receiving her smile makeover, Ashley has gained the confidence she always wanted and is finally able to pursue her career in the medical field.

“We are thrilled to offer this life-changing program back to our community,” said Dr. John Brock, an oral surgeon at Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery. “When a person has missing or decaying teeth, it affects much more than their physical appearance. The Second Chance program can transform an individual’s life and reclaim their confidence.”

The Second Chance application period will be open from August 29 and will run through September 30. The program is offered to residents in the Beckley, Charleston, Hurricane, Huntington, and Parkersburg areas. To learn more about the program, and for individuals interested in applying, visit https://www.mtstateoms.com/secondchance. Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery will also be posting program updates on our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/mtstateoms/.

About Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery

Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery offers a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery procedures and several options for facial and cosmetic surgery. Drs. Jack Krajekian, John Brock, James Henderson, Kenneth Klamut, Martin Salgueiro, Italo Di Prisco, Steven Ledford, and Jose Ravelo are all licensed with years of experience to provide the highest quality of care for each patient. Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery proudly serves Charleston, Hurricane, Huntington, Parkersburg, and Beckley, West Virginia as well as Ashland, Kentucky.