Local Officer Completes FBI National Academy Program

Lt. Bailey of the Beckley Police Department completed his 10-week training at the FBI National
Academy Program located in Quantico, Virginia.
Lt. Bailey graduated as a member of the 271st session of the academy.
The program consists of men and women from 48 States, 18 International Countries, five Military
Organizations and five Federal Organizations.
This program offers advanced training in investigation, management, and fitness.
On average the officers have 19 years of law enforcement experience and usually
return to their agency to serve in an executive-level position.
Lt. Bailey said this experience was a humbling one.
“It is very humbling. It was probably one of the best experiences of my professional career that
I have ever had. I met a lot of good people and made friendships that I will probably carry with me for the rest of my life,” said Lt. Dean Bailey.
All of us here at NewsWatch would like to congratulate Lt. Bailey on his success.
By Jonathan ChanceApr 09, 2018, 16:27 pm3
Jonathan Chance
Jonathan Chance grew up in Birmingham, AL where he experienced many different types of weather. The storm that is remembered more than any other is the 2011 Super Outbreak. The tornadoes passed within 20 miles of his home and affected the lives of many people around him.