Local Officer Completes FBI National Academy Program

Beckley, WV (WOAY)- One local police officer has completed an advanced training program on

the international level.

Lt. Bailey of the Beckley Police Department completed his 10-week training at the FBI National

Academy Program located in Quantico, Virginia.

Lt. Bailey graduated as a member of the 271st session of the academy.

The program consists of men and women from 48 States, 18 International Countries, five Military

Organizations and five Federal Organizations.

This program offers advanced training in investigation, management, and fitness.

On average the officers have 19 years of law enforcement experience and usually

return to their agency to serve in an executive-level position.

Lt. Bailey said this experience was a humbling one.

“It is very humbling. It was probably one of the best experiences of my professional career that

I have ever had. I met a lot of good people and made friendships that I will probably carry with me for the rest of my life,” said Lt. Dean Bailey.

