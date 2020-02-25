Local Oak Hill-based band to release debut album this weekend

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – A local rock and metal band from Oak Hill is releasing a new album soon. The band, MX The American, focuses on alternative rock and metal.

Rey Terrell, the band’s lead vocalist and bassist, is excited for the release of their new songs.

“They’re alternative metal, got real energy in it. Gives people a good response about a good message. The message, it’s about being able to be safe and stuff. Being able to have your kids be able to play in the streets. Or either at home or wherever they’re at. And not have to worry about surroundings, all the people and all the bad things that are happening in the world.”

Local radio stations are also working with MX The American to air their songs, including 107.7. The album is set to release on February 29th and will be available on many streaming services, including Spotify, Apple Music and iTunes.