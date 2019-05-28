Local Nonprofits Awarded $20,000 to Fight Hunger

Today in Beckley, Quota International hosted several local nonprofits to give out the money raised in their annual Empty Bowls event. Newswatch reporter Anna Saunders was there as they handed out a record-breaking amount.

More than $20,000 dollars raised and it all started with an empty bowl. Quota International in Beckley puts on the Empty Bowls event every year in March to raise money and awareness about local hunger. And now local nonprofits are reaping the benefits.

Checks were handed out to nonprofits like Bread of Life and the Salvation Army. This is the most the event has raised.

“The thing we did this year that was different is that all the money that came in whether it was from a sponsor from grants went directly to the food pantries,” Quota International Beckley President Debby Nichol said. “All costs that we incurred like tickets and printing and publicity that sort of thing we took out of our own treasury.”

For the nonprofits who applied and received the checks, it will go toward their continued fight to solve the hunger problem in the area.

“What the Quota Club has done for us today by presenting us a check from the bowls, we really appreciate because it goes out to help with our food, and with people’s light bills and water bills to help the best we can for that,” Beckley Salvation Army Commanding Officer, Jerry Lester said.

While the $20,000 will go a long way, those involved know they have a long road ahead.

“The Beckley community has people that are hungry. And that is something that we just can’t stand and want to help with,” Lee File, Chairperson of the Empty Bowls Committee said. “I think hunger will always be there and I hope that Quota will always be there to help with this problem and we can do that with empty Bowls and the community support.”