Local Meetings Will Be Held To Discuss How Abandoned Buildings Affect Residents

Rebecca FernandezBy Jul 03, 2017, 15:08 pm

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) -A West Virginia city is partnering with the Center for Community Progress to host a series of meetings that will focus on how abandoned buildings affect residents.

The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington reports the meetings are part of a Technical Assistance Scholarship Program that Huntington received from the nonprofit. The partnership will focus on abandoned homes in the Fairfield, Highlawn and West End neighborhoods.

The scholarship will help the Huntington Urban Renewal Authority and other stakeholders understand the cost that vacant and abandoned properties impose on municipal governments and residents.

Huntington will receive up to 400 hours of assistance from a team of national experts through November 2017.

Huntington was one of three communities to receive the scholarship nationwide.

The meetings begin July 11.

