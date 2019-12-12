Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Local man sets up Christmas display for 40th year

Charistin ClarkBy Dec 11, 2019, 21:33 pm

BEAVER, WV (WOAY)- It started out with a set of candles and a snowman decoration. Now it’s a “Christmas Village.”

Walt Kiser and his wife Pam have been decorating their house for Christmas for 40 years. Kiser began this year’s decorating at the end of October. He says he’s lost track of how many lights and decorations are out in his yard, but enjoys people stopping by to admire the hard work he’s put in.

“Just driving by you don’t get to see everything. I mean you see a bunch of lights and stuff, but to take it all in, you’ve got to look. You can come back four or five different times and say, ‘oh wow, I didn’t see that.’ We really enjoy doing it and the people like it,” says Kiser.

The house is located on Grandview Road in Beaver, so make sure to stop by and check it out.

