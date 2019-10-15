Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Local Man Prepares To Participate In Bridge Day Festivities

Charistin ClarkBy Oct 15, 2019, 19:10 pm

FAYETTEVILLE, W. Va. (WOAY)- Bridge Day is the largest single day event in West Virginia. Thousands of people from around the world gather at the New River Gorge Bridge to base jump from the top. One of those daredevils is Bill Chouinard, the Owner and Operator for Wild Blue Adventure Company.

“That’s always the question from non-base jumpers, is, ‘why would you jump off a perfectly good bridge?’,” says Chouinard.

Chouinard will base jump off the bridge Saturday morning, participate in a tribute skydive and provide aerial biplane rides over the New River Gorge and Bridge.

Charistin Clark

Charistin Clark is the weekend meteorologist/mmj for WOAY-TV. She is very excited to inform Southern West Virginia of what the weather will be like for the week. Have any weather questions or comments? Email her at cclark@woay.com

