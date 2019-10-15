Local Man Prepares To Participate In Bridge Day Festivities

FAYETTEVILLE, W. Va. (WOAY)- Bridge Day is the largest single day event in West Virginia. Thousands of people from around the world gather at the New River Gorge Bridge to base jump from the top. One of those daredevils is Bill Chouinard, the Owner and Operator for Wild Blue Adventure Company.

“That’s always the question from non-base jumpers, is, ‘why would you jump off a perfectly good bridge?’,” says Chouinard.

Chouinard will base jump off the bridge Saturday morning, participate in a tribute skydive and provide aerial biplane rides over the New River Gorge and Bridge.