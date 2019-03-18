Local LGBT Advocate Responds to Sen. Manchin

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Kassie SimmonsBy Mar 18, 2019, 17:24 pm

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Not everyone is impressed with Senator Joe Manchin’s statement on the Equality Act that he chose not to endorse.

“I strongly support equality for all people and do not tolerate discrimination of any kind. No one should be afraid of losing their job or losing their housing because of their sexual orientation. After speaking with local education officials in West Virginia, I am not convinced that the Equality Act as written provides sufficient guidance to the local officials who will be responsible for implementing it…”

Manchin was the only Democratic senator to not sign onto a bill that would add LGBT protections to the civil rights act of 1964 and the Fair Housing act of 1968. He also did not support a similar bill in 2017.

“It’s very disappointing, and [so is] the lack of leadership coming from Charleston,” said board member of Fairness W.Va. Danielle Stewart. “Senator Manchin had a real opportunity to step up and speak for equality for West Virginians. Instead, he stepped up to the podium and locked arms with the likes of Delegate Porterfield.”

Stewart said most West Virginians want to protect LGBT rights. For example, various localities have passed ordinances protecting the LGBT community. Because Manchin chose not to support the bill, Stewart believes he is not representing the state accurately.

Manchin will working with the bill’s sponsors in hopes that it becomes something he feels he can support.

