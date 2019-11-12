Local homeless shelter prepares for busy winter

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The cold temperatures and conditions can be dangerous for those who do not have a roof over their head. That’s why the Pine Haven Center in Beckley is gearing up for winter.

“People need heat. People need shelter in winter.,” Pine Haven’s Administrative Resident Advisor Supervisor Michael Horn said. “And that’s what we do. We are an emergency shelter. So we won’t turn away anybody that wants to come here and get out of the cold. We’ll provide that service for them.”

Things are slightly starting to pick up at Pine Haven now that winter is upon us. The center has 150 beds and around 80 are being used right now.

However, when extreme temperatures hit, they will set up what they call warming shelters inside.

“And that’s where they just walk in and don’t have an intake done and then in the morning they can decide to have an intake done and then in the morning they can decide to have an intake done and stay but warming shelter’s just for one night,” Horn said.

Pine Haven is an emergency shelter which means it is open at all hours and once a person has an intake done, they are permitted to stay 30-45 days. Once they are taken in, they will be given a case manager.

“Say they come in at midnight, the next morning they’ll be assigned a case manager and the case manager will meet with a client to see what their service plan is and see what they need and they’ll start helping them with that service plan,” Horn said.

And regardless of how busy they will get this winter, Horn says it’s all about taking it one client at a time and giving them a basic need to get them back on their feet.

“I just like to help people. To be in this business, you have to like to help people.”

The shelter is located at 103 S Einsenhower Drive in Beckley.