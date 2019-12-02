Local holiday festival opens with over 1.2 million lights

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) – Bluefield’s Holiday of Lights festival has officially opened.

The West Virginia city’s annual holiday display in Bluefield City Park went up last week and will run until the end of December.

The decorations include more than 1.2 million lights throughout the park’s 40 acres. Hay rides, trolley rides, and of course, Santa are part of the festivities.

There’s no cost to see the lights but certain activities come with a $3 fee.