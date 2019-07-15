Local Gym Celebrates One Year of Businesss

OAK HILL, W.Va. (WOAY) – Anytime Fitness is celebrating one year of business this week.

Many say it takes two years for a business to really establish itself, but Anytime Fitness says they’ve seen a lot of success in their first year. To celebrate, the entire community is invited to take advantage of membership deals, enter giveaways and participate in a free workout Tuesday night.

“We’ve had such a great turn out for the first year that we’ve been open,” said Ashley Jarrell. “We want to help celebrate everyone that’s made this possible for us.”

Events at Anytime Fitness this week are as follows: