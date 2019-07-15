ConsumerLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Local Greenhouse Supports Animal Shelter
By Kassie SimmonsJul 15, 2019
17
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – When thinking about the season coming to an end, Morris Greenhouses thought of a way to both sell plants and help the community.
“There are just so many animals that are in need in our area,” said Sue Morris. “[The New River Humane Society is] doing a lot of hard work, so we just thought that maybe we could add a little bit of comfort to their struggle.”
Morris Greenhouses will donate a portion of all non-card purchases to the New River Humane Society this week. The greenhouse has perennials, herbs, succulents and other plants available for purchase.
