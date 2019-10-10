Local Graphic designer Josh Adams creates 40th anniversary Bridge Day poster

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) — The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce has selected Josh Adams, a local graphic designer with Fayetteville marketing firm Digital Relativity, to create the commemorative poster for Bridge Day’s 40th anniversary this year. The event will take place on Saturday, October 19.

“We look forward to the different designs each year, and we feel that Josh has captured the vibe for our 40th anniversary perfectly,” said Chamber Executive Director Becky Sullivan.

Adams specializes in illustration, digital design and various printing techniques. He has a B.F.A. in advertising and graphic design from The Columbus College of Art and Design, and his work has garnered numerous American Advertising Federation WV Addy awards, the Scholastic Art and Writing Award. He was also a SkillsUSA Gold Medalist.

This is the twelfth poster that has been created for Bridge Day. The posters are the most popular festival souvenirs. They can be purchased at the Official Bridge Day booth on Bridge Day or by calling the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce at 304-465-5617.

About Bridge Day/New River Gorge Bridge Day Commission:

Bridge Day is West Virginia’s largest single-day festival and one of the largest extreme sports events in the world. Held annually every third Saturday in October on the New River Gorge Bridge in Fayette County, West Virginia, this is the only day each year thousands of spectators can walk across the bridge and watch as BASE jumpers get their chance to fly 876 feet into the Gorge below and rappellers ascend and descend from the catwalk.

The WV Legislature established the New River Gorge Bridge Day Commission to sanction, coordinate and promulgate rules and regulations for the annual event. The NRGBD Commission is composed of representatives from the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County Commission, WV State Police, Fayetteville Police, WV Division of Highways and the National Park Service serving in an advisory position.