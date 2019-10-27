BREAKING NEWS
Local girl scouts help children in need

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 27, 2019, 13:44 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – A group of remarkable girl scouts saw a problem in the community and decided to do their part to help.

The girl scouts started the Jeans for Teens program, a clothing drive aiming to gather jeans for kids in the foster care system. With colder weather on the way, jeans are the most popular clothing item right now.

The girls were inspired by their classmates who they noticed were having a difficult time.

“She got took from her family, she got one choice, to go with the teacher at her school or with a stranger.  She chose the teacher,” said Emily Adkins, a Girl Scout.

The girls hope to continue the drive and keep it growing.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

